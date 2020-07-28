L'atur es dispara a Catalunya: 470.000 desocupats, 60.000 més que fa tres mesos

Un dels principals efectes econòmics de la pandèmia de Covid-19 és la destrucció d'ocupació. Tot i que encara està matisada pels expedients de regulació temporals (ERTO), les dades oficials ja evidencien una enorme pèrdua de llocs de treball. Segons l'Enquesta de Població Activa (EPA) corresponent al segon trimestre, que s'ha conegut aquest dimarts al matí, la xifra de desocupats a Catalunya s'enfila fins a les 472.900 persones, el que suposa una taxa del 12,78%. En xifres absolutes, el nombre de persones sense feina ha crescut 61.300 amb relació al primer trimestre de l'any, mentre que la taxa ha augmentat en més de 2,1 punts. El nivell d'atur és el més elevat des del segon trimestre del 2017 i no es registrava un creixement tan accelerat en un sol trimestre des dels primers tres mesos del 2009, quan la taxa va disparar-se en més de 4,4 punts.



Encara és més important la destrucció de llocs de treball, que ha estat de 223.700 en comparació amb el primer trimestre. Si aleshores al Principat hi havia més de 3,45 milions de persones ocupades, ara només n'hi ha 3,23. Si la dada que es pren com a referència és la de fa un any, la caiguda de la població ocupada és de 203.600 persones. Al conjunt de l'Estat, els tres primers mesos de la Covid-19 han fulminat més d'1,07 milions de llocs de treball, mentre que la taxa d'atur s'eleva fins al 15,3%.



A Catalunya, Lleida és la província amb una menor taxa d'atur (9,13%), mentre que Tarragona és la que registra la més elevada (15,73%). Res fa pensar, però, que l'evolució de l'ocupació i l'atur no continuï sent negativa els propers mesos.

