L'economia catalana es desploma un 15,6% durant el segon trimestre a causa de la Covid

barcelona
En la línia de la situació global, l'economia catalana va desplomar-se durant el segon trimestre de l'any, els mesos més durs de la pandèmia de Covid-19 i durant els quals es va viure el confinament més estricte. En concret, segons l'estimació avançada de l'Institut d'Estadística de Catalunya (Idescat), el PIB del Principat va caure un 15,6% durant el segon trimestre del 2020 si es compara amb el primer, quan ja havia davallat un 4,9%. En comparació amb el mateix període de l'any passat l'enfonsament és del 20,1%, una dada mai registrada fins ara. La xifra s'apropa a la de l'Estat espanyol, on la contracció ha estat del 18,5% si es compara amb l'anterior trimestre i del 22,1% en termes interanuals. Al conjunt de la zona euro, la davallada ha estat del 12,1%.
L'impacte de la pandèmia en l'economia és incomparable amb el de qualsevol altre crisi contemporània. Per fer-nos-en una idea, la caiguda del 4,9% del PIB del primer trimestre a Catalunya ja era inèdita en les darreres dècades. De fet, la contracció més important que va registrar-se en l'anterior crisi, la financera iniciada el 2007-2008, va ser del 2,4% durant el quart trimestre del 2008, una xifra a anys lluny del 4,9% de fa tres mesos i, òbviament, del 15,6% de l'últim balanç.
Per sectors,, en termes interanuals cauen tots, però ho fan amb més força la construcció (-23,4%) i la indústria (-22,1%), mentre que el serveis es desploma un 18,9% i l'agricultura només el 2,3%.
