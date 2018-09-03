L'extradició de Valtonyc es decidirà el 17 de setembre

L'extradició del raper Valtonyc, condemnat a tres anys i mig de presó per enaltiment del terrorisme i injúries a la Corona, no es decidirà fins el pròxim 17 de setembre. Així s'ha confirmat després que el músic i els seus advocats hagin comparegut al tribunal de primera instància de Gant, a Bèlgica, després que l'Audiència Nacional hagi expressat la seva disconformitat amb el rebuig per part de la justícia belga d'entregar a Valtonyc automàticament.
L'advocat Gonzalo Boye ha insistit que el tractament que fa la justícia belga del cas del raper confirma que "no es tracta d'un delicte de terrorisme", fet que s'haurà de veure si així ho confirma el proper 17 de setembre. Per la seva banda, Valtonyc ha dit estar "molt content" per estar en llibertat i ha criticat la justícia espanyola: "A Espanya s'està utilitzant la paraula terrorisme per perseguir gent que és d'esquerres".
En un escrit, l'Audiència Nacional considera que la condemna a l'Estat espanyol és "inatacable" a territori espanyol i a l'estranger, diu. La decisió es podrà recòrrer a dos tribunals belgues.
[Estem treballant per ampliar aquesta informació]
