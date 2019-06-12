Público
JUDICI AL PROCÉS Marina Roig, advocada de Cuixart, defensa que "l'apel·lació a la unitat d'Espanya" no pot passar per davant de cap dret fonamental

La lletrada Marina Roig obre la 52a sessió del judici a la cúpula del procés al Tribunal Suprem, l'última jornada, amb un discurs centrat en la defensa dels drets fonamentals com la llibertat d'expressió i de manifestació. Fins ara les intervencions en defensa de 7 dels 12 processats han estat complementàries.

Benet Salellas i Marina Roig, advocats de Jordi Cuixart

"L'apel·lació a defensar la unitat d'Espanya no pot enterbolir l'enteniment sobre cap dret fonamental". Si les defenses de 7 dels 12 processats lluitaven en la penúltima jornada del judici a la cúpula del procés per desmuntar les acusacions per rebel·lió, sedició i malversació, la lletrada de Jordi Cuixart, Marina Roig, obria el seu torn de paraula aquest dimecres denunciant la vulneració de drets del seu representant, i la "criminalització de la participació col·lectiva" i la protesta social que, al seu entendre, subjau al seu processament.

Durant la 52a i última sessió del judici, davant la Sala penal del Tribunal Suprem, la lletrada Roig ha dedicat més de la meitat de la seva intervenció, gairebé mitja hora, a aprofundir en aquesta qüestió, i no tant a desmuntar les acusacions pels suposats delictes de rebel·lió i sedició que la Fiscalia i l'Advocacia de l'Estat, respectivament, atribueixen al president d'Òmnium Cultural. S'exposa a peticions de pena de fins a 17 anys de presó.

Fins ara, els lletrats han protagonitzat intervencions complementàries, i la de Roig, sovint marcada pel seu to atropellat, se centrava especialment en la vulneració d'aquests drets, entre ells el dret de reunió i expressió -"La llibertat d'expressió és un dret, no un privilegi"-. I, on la Fiscalia aprecia un "cop d'estat", o una acció insurreccional, la lletrada assegurava que aquestes paraules queden "buides de contingut" si es confronten amb les proves exposades en els quatre mesos de judici.

