Mireia Boya deixa la CUP per "un episodi d'agressió psicològica"

Mireia Boya deixa el Secretariat de la CUP. I ho fa denunciant un cas de "d'agressió psicològica" per part d'un company de l'organització: "Durant el meu temps de diputada vaig patir un episodi continuat d'agressió psicològica que m'ha suposat una gestió emocional complicada encara oberta", explica en un comunicat publicat a les seves xarxes socials.



Boya assegura que el fet de coincidir amb aquesta persona al Secretariat Nacional motiva la seva dimissió: "Tot i demanar evitar-ho, he vist amb tristesa com a les organitzacions tendim a capgirar les prioritats, a oblidar-les i a fer perifèric allò que realment importa i no parem de repetir: les persones i les cures al centre". Afegeix que marxa "conscient de deixar el repte col·lectiu de millorar la gestió de les agressions masclistes".

He deixat el Secretariat Nacional de la CUP, per cuidar-me i volent explicar-me. Us ho dec. Ens tornarem a veure als carrers, a les places, arreu. Abraçades. pic.twitter.com/PLM0G1rJTo — Mireia Boya Busquet (@yeyaboya) 29 de marzo de 2019

En un altre comunicat, la CUP ha posat l'accent en "un pla d'acció feminista" en el qual asseguren que estan treballant com a organització. A més, reiteren el seu "compromís de seguir treballant per garantir espais segurs i lliures de violències" i aprendre de "les mancances i contradiccions" que asseguren tenir com a "organització feminista". Tanmateix han "lamentat" la dimissió de Boya i "les causes que l'han motivat", així com l'han agraït "tota la feina feta" per la CUP.



Tot i això, el partit anticapitalista no ha concretat, de moment, si hi haurà alguna mesura sancionadora cap a algun militant de l'organització. Sí que han afirmat que la denúncia feta per l'exdiputada s'ha formalitzat "a través dels canals establerts, tal com s'ha fet amb els casos que s'han gestionat en el darrer any i mig", pel que s'abordarà aquest cas seguint els mètodes actuals "entenent la complexitat de l'abordatge d'aquestes situacions", asseguren fonts de l'organització.



