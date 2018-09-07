Público
Público

Montilla diu que la "tensió" no beneficia els presos independentistes

El senador i expresident de la Generalitat segueix les passes del líder dels socialistes, Miquel Iceta, que la setmana passada va assegurar que un clima "d'hostilitat" podria condicionar el judici 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El primer secretario del PSC, Miquel Iceta, junto al expresidente de la Generalitat José Montilla (d), en la ofrenda floral con motivo de la Diada. EFE/Toni Albir

L'expresident de la Generalitat José Montilla (dreta), al costat del primer secretari del PSC, Miquel Iceta, en una imatge d'arxiu de l'ofrena floral del seu partit amb motiu de la Diada. EFE/Toni Albir

L'expresident de la Generalitat José Montilla, ara senador socialista, ha opinat aquest divendres que "generar més ambient de tensió" en relació a l'imminent judici als dirigents independentistes processats per rebel·lió "no contribueix a millorar la seva situació". Amb les seves paraules, Montilla ha vingut a repetir el missatge que ja va donar el primer secretari del PSC, Miquel Iceta, la setmana passada, quan va advertir a l'independentisme que arribar al judici en un "ambient d'hostilitats i de ruptura" podria condicionar les decisions dels jutges. 

En una carta que ha fet pública aquest divendres, amb motiu de la Diada del proper dimarts, Montilla lamenta la situació dels presos independentistes i afirma ser "conscient de la gravetat d'aquest fet i de com afecta la situació política". Afegeix, no obstant, que seria "un error pretendre condicionar la decisió de jutges i fiscals" en un sistema democràtic en què, segons defensa, la justícia no està subordinada a cap altre poder de l'Estat.

En aquest sentit, Montilla assegura que la millor manera d'abordar la situació dels presos és buscar una normalització de la situació política i institucional catalana. I que, pel contrari, "generar més ambient de tensió sobre el judici no contribueix a millorar la seva situació, si no és que el que es vol és utilitzar-los" per seguir abonant el conflicte, segons opina.

Etiquetas