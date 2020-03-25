Estàs llegint: El nombre de morts i de nous positius de coronavirus a Catalunya es desaccelera lleugerament les darreres 24 hores

El nombre de morts i de nous positius de coronavirus a Catalunya es desaccelera lleugerament les darreres 24 hores

Salut registra 1.655 positius nous de Covid-19, 418 casos menys que aquest dimarts. Fins ara han mort un total de 672 persones, de les quals 156 noves defuncions s'ha produït aquest dimecres.

Imatge d'arxiu d'un laboratori durant la crisi del coronavirus.

El Departament de Salut ha informat que en les últimes hores s’han confirmat 1.655 positius nous de coronavirus a Catalunya, 418 casos menys que aquest dimarts. En total, ja són 11.592 els malalts de coronavirus, dels quals 1.996 són sanitaris. De tots els positius acumulats, fins ara han mort a causa del Covid-19 un total de 672 persones, de les quals 156 noves defuncions s'han produït aquest dimecres. Amb aquestes xifres, el nombre de contagis i de morts a Catalunya es desaccelera lleugerament. Dimarts s'havien registrat 177 morts. A més a més, hi ha un total de 1.021 persones estan greus i s'han donat 1.697 altes, 423 en les últimes 24 hores.

Pel que fa a la zona de la Conca d'Òdena, Salut confirma 332 positius de coronavirus des que es va declarar el brot, dels quals 140 són professionals sanitaris. A més, 43 persones hi han mort amb el Covid-19. Aquest dimecres, el conseller d'Interior, Miquel Buch, ha anunciat que s'allargarà el confinament 15 dies més a la Conca d'Òdena i s'endurirà amb l'aplicació de la fase 2, que implica la prohibició d'anar a treballar almenys que no sigui en sectors essencials.

A tot l'Estat espanyol els casos de contagi per coronavirus ascendeixen als 47.610. El nombre de morts també puja: ja hi ha 3.434, sesagons les últimes dades ofertes pel ministeri de Sanitat. Això converteix a l'estat espanyol en el segon país amb més morts per coronavirus, superant a la Xina, on s'han registrat 3.287 morts. Només Itàlia té més morts, superant els 6.000.

