El nombre de morts i de nous positius de coronavirus a Catalunya es desaccelera lleugerament les darreres 24 hores

El Departament de Salut ha informat que en les últimes hores s’han confirmat 1.655 positius nous de coronavirus a Catalunya, 418 casos menys que aquest dimarts. En total, ja són 11.592 els malalts de coronavirus, dels quals 1.996 són sanitaris. De tots els positius acumulats, fins ara han mort a causa del Covid-19 un total de 672 persones, de les quals 156 noves defuncions s'han produït aquest dimecres. Amb aquestes xifres, el nombre de contagis i de morts a Catalunya es desaccelera lleugerament. Dimarts s'havien registrat 177 morts. A més a més, hi ha un total de 1.021 persones estan greus i s'han donat 1.697 altes, 423 en les últimes 24 hores.



Pel que fa a la zona de la Conca d'Òdena, Salut confirma 332 positius de coronavirus des que es va declarar el brot, dels quals 140 són professionals sanitaris. A més, 43 persones hi han mort amb el Covid-19. Aquest dimecres, el conseller d'Interior, Miquel Buch, ha anunciat que s'allargarà el confinament 15 dies més a la Conca d'Òdena i s'endurirà amb l'aplicació de la fase 2, que implica la prohibició d'anar a treballar almenys que no sigui en sectors essencials.

A tot l'Estat espanyol els casos de contagi per coronavirus ascendeixen als 47.610. El nombre de morts també puja: ja hi ha 3.434, sesagons les últimes dades ofertes pel ministeri de Sanitat. Això converteix a l'estat espanyol en el segon país amb més morts per coronavirus, superant a la Xina, on s'han registrat 3.287 morts. Només Itàlia té més morts, superant els 6.000.

