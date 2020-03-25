L'Estat espanyol ja té més morts per coronavirus que la Xina: 3.434

Els casos de contagi per coronavirus ascendeixen als 47.610 a tot l'Estat espanyol. El nombre de morts també puja: ja hi ha 3.434, segons les últimes dades ofertes pel ministeri de Sanitat. Això converteix a l'estat espanyol en el segon país amb més morts per coronavirus, superant a la Xina, on s'han registrat 3.287 morts. Només Itàlia té més morts, superant els 6.000.



Amb aquestes dades, la jornada es converteix en la més tràgica per a tot el país des que va començar l'emergència sanitària: en 24 hores s'han registrat 738 morts i 7.937 contagis més.



L'avanç de les altes hospitalàries també és important. Fins 5.367 persones es comptabilitzen com curades després de passar aquest virus. Una pujada de 1.573 casos en 24 hores. Mentre que el nombre de persones ingressades és de 26.960 i a les UCIs es troben ara 3.166.



Segons el Ministeri de Sanitat, aquestes dades diuen que és possible que aviat s'arribi a el pic de la pandèmia. La taxa de creixement segueix sent alta i l'avanç del coronavirus augmenta d'un dia per l'altre. Les xifres d'aquest dimecres ho mostren en comparació amb les de dimarts en què es van detectar 39.673 casos de contagis i 2.696 morts. No obstant això, des del Govern espanyol creuen que és possible que el dia en què es comenci a frenar la corba del coronavirus estigui a prop.



La Comunitat de Madrid segueix sent la regió més afectada per la pandèmia, seguida de Catalunya.



(Hi haurà ampliació)