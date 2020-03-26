El nombre de morts per coronavirus repunta fins a xifres rècord amb 208 noves defuncions

El Departament de Salut ha informat que en les últimes hores s’han confirmat 1.348 positius nous de coronavirus a Catalunya, 307 casos menys que aquest dimecres. En total, ja són 12.940 els contagiats per coronavirus, dels quals 2.248 són sanitaris.



De tots els positius acumulats, fins ara han mort a causa de la covid-19 un total de 880 persones, de les quals 208 noves defuncions s'han produït aquest dijous. El nombre de contagis, per tant, torna a baixar, però les morts segueixen batent rècords dia rere dia. A més a més, hi ha un total de 1.187 persones en estat greu i s'han donat 2.384 altes.



Pel que fa a la zona de la Conca d'Òdena, Salut confirma 395 positius de coronavirus des que es va declarar el brot, dels quals 140 són professionals sanitaris, els mateixos que aquest dimecres. A més, 50 persones han mort amb la covid-19, 10 més en 24 hores.

