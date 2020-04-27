El Parc Taulí engega un estudi de seroprevalença sobre la Covid-19 entre el seu personal i un grup de pacients

L'Hospital Parc Taulí de Sabadell ha posat en marxa un estudi de seroprevalença sobre la Covid-19 en el qual participarà el seu personal i un ampli grup de pacients. L'estudi servirà per determinar quina part de la població ha desenvolupat immunitat a la malaltia i avaluar el grau de resposta als anticossos.



Així mateix, permetrà conèixer la proporció real de casos que han creat anticossos, tant en pacients diagnosticats com en altres casos no detectats per no haver presentat símptomes, i determinar la necessitat o no de tractaments preventius i l’establiment d’estratègies de prevenció i possible vacunació. L'estudi està finançat per la Fundació Banc Sabadell i els resultats es faran públics durant el primer trimestre de 2021.

Aquesta anàlisi està dividida en tres fases. La primera està destinada al disseny, creació de bases de dades, logística, obtenció de les mostres i posada a punt dels tests serològics. La segona fase es basarà en l’obtenció i l’anàlisi serològica de les mostres i, en la fase final, es realitzarà l’anàlisi de les dades.



Un total de nou investigadors formen l’equip responsable de la investigació, que està integrat per Gemma Navarro, de l’àrea de Epidemiologia; Manel Cervantes i Marta Navarro, del Servei de Malalties Infeccioses; Pilar Peña i Rosa Serrano, del Servei de Salut Laboral; Juan Francisco Delgado i Germán Julia, del Departament d’Immunologia i Isabel Sanfeliu i Mateu Espasa, de l’Àrea de Microbiologia.