El PNC es llença a l'arena política sota el lideratge de Marta Pascal i eixampla la fragmentació de l'espai postconvergent

barcelonaActualizado:
La excoordinadora general del PDeCAT, Marta Pascal, ha estat elegida aquest dissabte secretària general d'el nou Partit Nacionalista de Catalunya (PNC) amb el 91% del suport -suport que automàticament també ha rebut tota l'executiva que presentava Pascal-, per la qual cosa l'exalcalde de Vielha i exdiputat de CiU al Parlament, Àlex Moga, és el secretari d'organització de la nova formació política.
Ho han anunciat el portaveu d'El País de Demà, Antoni Garrell, en la cloenda del congrés constituent del partit celebrat de forma telemàtica, encara que l'equip impulsor i els membres de les candidatures que s'han presentat s'han trobat a Girona.
El PNC es llença d'aquesta forma a l'arena política i eixampla la fragmentació de l'espai postconvergent. La nova formació política neix enmig de la dura pugna entre la direcció del PDeCAT i la Crida entorn la reordenació de l'espai que lidera Carles Puigdemont i que planteja quin ha de ser el futur del PDeCAT i de JxCat. A més de Pascal, altres dirigents històrics del partit han abandonat el PDeCAT recentment com ara els exdiputats Carles Campuzano o Jordi Xuclà.
L'executiva de Pascal ha estat l'única candidatura presentada i ha rebut el 91% dels vots a favor, el 2% en contra i un 6% dels votants s'han abstingut. La resta de l'equip que acompanya la candidatura de Pascal són l'actual portaveu del PNC, Oriol Puig, i el càrrec de tresorer l'ocupa Pep Garcia, vinculat a El País de Demà, l'entitat promotora del nou partit que va veure la llum en una reunió al monestir de Poblet.
També estan en el seu equip Marc Perelló, Jordi Gregori, Eva Garrell, Albert Farré, Adrià Aldomà, Eduard Martínez, Rosa Orriols, Pere Martínez, Bernat Orellana, Mercè Dalmau, Georgina Bombardó, Manel Romans, Marc Tolrà i Rodolfo Fernández. Com a presidenta ha estat escollida Olga Tortosa amb el 84% dels vots a favor, un 4% en contra i un 12% d'abstencions; i Dolça González ha estat escollida com a defensora del militant amb el 89% de vots favorables i el 11% d'abstencions.
(HI HAURÀ AMPLIACIÓ)
