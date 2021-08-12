El primer incendi de l'onada de calor crema a la Terra Alta, a tocar de l'Ebre

Els Bombers tenen 40 dotacions treballant contra el foc de vegetació forestal que crema des d'aquest migdia a la Pobla de Massaluca, a la Terra Alta. D'aquestes, 11 són mitjans aeris, i hi ha també dos hidroavions del govern espanyol que tenen la base habitual a Saragossa. L'incendi afecta hores d'ara una superfície provisional de 33 hectàrees. Segons els Bombers de la Generalitat, gairebé totes són de terreny forestal i tota la superfície afectada és dins de l'espai natural protegit dels Tossals d'Almatret i Riba-Roja.



Els cossos policials han desallotjat preventivament una trentena de persones del càmping del municipi de la Pobla de Massaluca, el PortMassaluca, i estan traslladant els campistes al poliesportiu de Faió, a l'Aragó. Una desena de campistes més no eren a les instal·lacions, ja que feien activitats al riu. Els serveis d'emergència també ha evacuat cinc treballadors d'una zona de cultius propera per precaució.

Segons han informat, els Bombers destinen "tots els recursos disponibles" per intentar evitar que les flames no saltin l'Ebre. L'avís del foc s'ha rebut a les 14:11 hores del migdia. Les flames han començat a la banda esquerra del punt quilomètric 17,9 de la carretera TV-7231, prop de l'estació ferroviària.



L'incendi està cremant una zona molt propera al riu Ebre, pròxima a la desembocadura del riu Matarranya. Posteriorment s'ha obert i avança en direcció oest, cap al límit amb la comunitat d'Aragó. De fet, a Faió, la Guàrdia Civil també ha desallotjat el mirador per precaució. L'incendi té un gran potencial de massa forestal per cremar però els bombers intenten crear una línia de confinament a l'entorn de la carretera i contenir el foc de forma que no travessi el riu, la qual cosa en limitaria l'abast.



La Pobla de Massaluca és un dels municipis del nord de la Terra Alta on s'ha activat el nivell 3 del Pla Alfa per risc molt alt d'incendis.