Quim Torra acusa l'Estat espanyol d'incomplir la sentència del TJUE sobre la immunitat de Junqueras

El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha afirmat que l'Estat espanyol vulnera la sentència del Tribunal de Justícia de la Unió Europea que reconeixia la immunitat al líder d'ERC, Oriol Junqueras, per la seva condició d'europarlamentari: "L'estat espanyol infringeix la sentència del Tribunal de Justícia de la Unió Europea. Cal que s'alliberi immediatament el vicepresident Oriol Junqueras i, també en conseqüència, es declari la nul·litat del judici al procés”, ha dit, durant el discurs institucional de cap d'any.



Torra també s'ha referit a la seva recent inhabilitació per desobediència i ha afirmat que "l'ús de la justícia per fer política ha portat davant dels tribunals el president de la Generalitat", per haver defensat la llibertat d'expressió i el suport als presos polítics i als exiliats, segons el president, en referència a les pancartes del Palau de la Generalitat que el van portar davant el Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya. "No permetré, ni acceptaré, que un tribunal, i encara menys una junta política, suplanti la sobirania dels catalans", ha avisat. Aquestes paraules arriben només cinc dies abans que la Junta Electoral Central decideixi si Torra ha de deixar el càrrec de president.

Torra també ha tingut paraules pels membres dels CDR empresonats el passat 23 de setembre acusats de terrorisme, i ha lamentat que se'ls hagi aplicat la presó preventiva "sense proves i amb interrogatoris que hem exigit saber en quines condicions s'havien produït".



Alhora, el president ha aprofitat la compareixença per reivindicar el dret a l'autodeterminació com a objectiu de l'any: "No hi ha cap solució real per Catalunya que no impliqui reconèixer el dret d'autodeterminació i el seu exercici". "No podem tornar a caure al parany d'enganyar-nos a nosaltres mateixos", ha afirmat, en un moment polític marcat per les negociacions entre el PSOE i ERC per permetre investir Pedro Sánchez.



En aquesta línia, Torra ha mostrat disposició "absoluta" al diàleg, però ha demanat "continguts concrets i compromís de solucions polítiques i democràtiques: “Sense un compromís per donar la paraula a la ciutadania sobre el futur polític de Catalunya, no hi ha diàleg honest, sinó tan sols una voluntat de tapar forats amb pedaços caducs”, ha alertat. I ha seguit: “Diàleg vol dir també reconeixement i, en aquest cas, vol dir bilateralitat i respecte pels subjectes polítics amb drets i deures”.