Estàs llegint: La Generalitat recorre la sentència de Marcel Vivet reduint la seva petició de presó de quatre anys i nou mesos a mig any

Público
Público

REPRESSIÓ A L'INDEPENDENTISME La Generalitat recorre la sentència de Marcel Vivet reduint la seva petició de presó de quatre anys i nou mesos a mig any

El secretari general d'Interior, Oriol Amorós, ha assegurat que la Generalitat ha de defensar "els servidors públics", però també ha "de defensar peticions proporcionals"

Marcel Vivet entrant a l'Audiència de Barcelona el 22 de febrer del 2021.
Marcel Vivet entrant a l'Audiència de Barcelona el 22 de febrer del 2021. Sílvia Jardí / ACN

barcelona

Els serveis jurídics de la Generalitat van presentar divendres passat un recurs d'apel·lació contra la sentència que condemna Marcel Vivet a cinc anys de presó per desordres públics i atemptat contra l'autoritat per la manifestació contra Jusapol el 2018 a Barcelona, en què segons l'acusació hauria ferit a un agent dels Mossos d'Esquadra. Es tracta de la protesta en què es va llançar pintura als agents, simulant el festival Holi.

La Generalitat va demanar inicialment una pena de presó de quatre anys i nou mesos, i ara rebaixa la petició a sis mesos. "Sempre defensarem els servidors públics, però també hem de defensar peticions proporcionals", ha argumentat en declaracions a l'ACN el secretari general d'Interior, Oriol Amorós, que ha anunciat que els "principis" que han inspirat aquest canvi de criteri adoptat ara s'utilitzaran a partir d'aquest moment en aquest tipus de casos. En una entrevista amb Públic, Vivet va recriminar que "a toro pasado els principals partits del Govern i la CUP"  es posicionen en contra de seva seva condemna. "Però la condemna ja ha existit, i ha existit perquè un cop la Fiscalia i Mossos posen en marxa un procés d’investigació d’espionatge i m’acusen falsament, es posen de costat i deixen passar aquesta repressió", denunciava. 

Etiquetas
EL QUINZE 88

selección público