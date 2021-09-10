Una setantena de persones "represaliades" durant el Procés han signat un manifest en contra de la Medalla d'Honor del Parlament, que titllen de "simple operació estètica". Desenes de víctimes de la "repressió" de l'Estat exigeixen al text -que continua sumant adhesions- que la Generalitat retiri les acusacions contra independentistes, i reclamen canvis al cos dels Mossos.

Una de les persones que signa el manifest és Marcel Vivet, condemnat a cinc anys de presó per l'acusació de la Generalitat. El jove independentista ha publicat a Twitter un vídeo on anuncia que ha estat "cridat" a rebre la Medalla, impulsada per la presidenta del Parlament, Laura Borràs: "Jo no hi vaig". Vivet argumenta que "un gest simbòlic té sentit si les accions l'acompanyen".

El Parlament atorgarà aquesta divendres a la tarda la Medalla d'Honor en categoria d'or a les "víctimes de la repressió" en la "causa general" contra l'independentisme. La Mesa va aprovar la decisió durant la reunió de la setmana passada a Tornabous (Urgell), a proposta de Borràs. Els grups d'ERC i la CUP van avalar la iniciativa tot i apuntar-hi discrepàncies.

