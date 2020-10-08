Sánchez exigeix a Ayuso que prengui mesures o imposarà l'estat d'alarma a Madrid en un Consell de Ministres aquest divendres

La paciència de Pedro Sánchez amb els vaivens, els canvis d'opinió i les maniobres d'Isabel Díaz Ayuso ha arribat a la seva fi.



El president del Govern estatal ha convocat aquest divendres un Consell de Ministres extraordinari per abordar l'aplicació de l'estat d'alarma en la Comunitat de Madrid, si bé fonts de l'Executiu espanyol asseguren a Público que tampoc poden descartar que finalment optin per altres alternatives.



Sánchez ha pres aquesta decisió des d'Algèria, on està de viatge oficial. Aquest dijous, després que el Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Madrid (TSJM) no avalés les restriccions a la mobilitat a Madrid, dissenyades per a frenar la propagació del coronavirus, Ayuso ha comparegut per sorpresa per tornar a criticar a l'Executiu, i per anunciar que prendran noves mesures aquest divendres.

Ja durant el matí, abans de la compareixença sense preguntes d'Ayuso, el ministre de Sanitat, Salvador Illa, va estendre la mà al seu Govern per celebrar una nova reunió del grup covid-19, participat per l'Executiu central i el de Madrid, per dissenyar noves mesures. No obstant això, Ayuso no hauria acceptat aquesta nova trobada i ha estat retardant la resposta tota la jornada, sense donar informació ni al propi Ministeri de Sanitat.



El Govern espanyol ha considerat imprescindible prendre una decisió de manera urgent davant les dilacions de la Comunitat de Madrid, i més davant les portes d'un pont festiu, que amb la resolució del TSJM permetia als madrilenys a abandonar la comunitat.



És la fi d'un camí que va començar formalment el 21 de setembre, amb la reunió de tots dos presidents -després de la petició d'ajuda de Madrid i la ràpida resposta de Sánchez-, i que s'ha prolongat fins avui mentre la regió registrava xifres preocupants sobre l'expansió del coronavirus.