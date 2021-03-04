Sis de cada deu dones sense llar han patit violència de gènere al carrer

El 64% de les dones que es torben en situació de sense llar han patit violència al carrer i delictes d'aporofobia, mentre que en el cas dels homes són el 52%, segons una enquesta feta per l'entitat ASSÍS. En línies generals, el 82% de les dones enquestades assegura haver patit diferents formes de violència (psicològica, física o sexual) al llarg de la seva vida, el 64% haver estat víctima de violència de gènere i el 32% de violència sexual en l'edat adulta. ASSÍS ha apuntat que els resultats assenyalen un major grau de vulnerabilitat no només en les trajectòries prèvies sinó un cop aquestes dones acaben al carrer. D'altra banda, el 57% estava buscant feina i l'11% en tenia una a temps parcial.

El 60% de les dones que estan en procés actiu de recerca de feina o treballen, va exercir el seu darrer treball en el sector de les cures. Els ingressos d'aquestes dones és de 250 euros de mitjana, un 22% per sota del dels homes. A més, el 35% té formació professional o estudis universitaris i d'aquestes, el 89% són migrades.



Les dones d'origen espanyol han crescut un 7% respecte al 2019 i suposen el 50% de la mostra de l'enquesta. Aquestes tendeixen a presentar perfils en situacions més cronificades, mentre que la major part de les que tenen situacions menys degradades sobre la situació residencial tendeixen a ser dones migrades amb dificultats administratives.



L'entitat ha anunciat que té previst obrir dos nous recursos d'habitatge per a dones en situació de sense llar durant aquest any, que se sumaran a les 25 places d'habitatges per a dones de que disposa actualment.