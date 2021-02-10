El Gimnàs Social Sant Pau denuncia que tres joves han ruixat amb gasolina un usuari sense llar que dormia a la porta

barcelona
El Gimnàs Social Sant Pau ha denunciat que tres joves han ruixat amb gasolina un usuari sense llar que dormia a la porta de l'espai. Segons ha explicat a l'ACN Ernest Morera, membre de la cooperativa, el vigilant de seguretat de l'equipament ha arribat abans d'hora a treballar, prop de les 8, i mentre esperava al seu cotxe ha vist com tres joves ruixaven amb un líquid l'usuari. En adonar-se'n, ha sortit del cotxe per aturar-los i els joves, amb estètica neonazi, han marxat corrent. En apropar-se, ha vist que era gasolina. "Un treballador del Gimnàs els ha pogut aturar, haguera pogut passar una desgràcia", ha comunicat el gimnàs en un tuit. L'equipament ha avisat la Guàrdia Urbana, però no ha pogut localitzar els agressors. De moment, el cos ha obert diligències informatives per enviar al jutge. En paral·lel, els Mossos s'han posat en contacte amb el gimnàs.
Segons Morera, des de l'equipament social acompanyaran l'usuari, conegut pel centre, a presentar una denúncia als Mossos durant aquest matí perquè es pugui revisar càmeres de seguretat i mirar d'identificar els autors.
