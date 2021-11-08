El socialista Rubén Guijarro ja és l'alcalde de Badalona desbancant a Garcia Albiol

La imprevisible política badalonina no ha sorprès amb un nou gir de guió d'última hora i la moció de censura contra Xavier Garcia Albiol (PP), després de la seva aparició als "Papers de Pandora", ha seguit el camí traçat pels grups de l'oposició. El socialista Rubén Guijarro ha sortit investit com a nou alcalde del ple extraordinari d'aquest dilluns amb el suport del PSC, ERC, En Comú Podem, JxCat i Guanyem. La formació municipalista, però, un cop fet fora Albiol no participarà del nou govern. El nou alcalde, Rubén Guijarro, s'ha compromès a treballar per "reparar" la imatge de la ciutat postAlbiol i a allunyar-la de "la corrupció i la mentida". Aquesta és la cinquena investidura que viu l'Ajuntament de Badalona en els darrers sis anys.



(HI HAURÀ AMPLIACIÓ)