Torra evidencia la divisió al Govern i remarca a Sánchez la seva oposició a la pròrroga de l'estat d'alarma

El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, rebutja frontalment la pròrroga de l'estat d'alarma que pretén l'Executiu espanyol i que estaria garantida gràcies a l'acord amb ERC per l'abstenció i el vot favorable del PNB. Torra li ha traslladat aquest diumenge al president del Govern espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, a la reunió telemàtica setmanal amb els presidents autonòmics per fer seguiment de la pandèmia. Posant en evidència les discrepàncies internes al Govern de la Generalitat entre els socis de JxCat i ERC. Segons fonts del gabinet del President de la Generalitat, Torra ha deixat clar en la reunió que cal recuperar "d'immediat les competències pròpies i la capacitat de gestionar la situació". Recorda que l'estat d'alarma acaba en la fase 3, però reclama que acabi "demà mateix".

El president Torra denuncia que "no ha existit en absolut la cogovernança" i que la centralització ha tingut efectes negatius en la gestió àgil i efectiva de la pandèmia. Com ja ha fet en altres trobades i compareixences, Torra ha reclamat que la Generalitat pugui disposar dels recursos espanyols i europeus per fer front a una "situació econòmica i social gravíssima".

Malgrat això, Torra s'ha referit a la gestió dels fons europeus, que apareixen a l'acord d'ERC amb el PSOE. Recorda que no arribaran fins el 2021 i reclama que "cal actuar ja". El president també demana la participació de la Generalitat al MEDE (Mecanisme Europeu d'Estabilitat), que podria comportar uns ingressos de 5.000 milions per a Catalunya.

Les mateixes fonts de la Presidència asseguren que Torra també ha traslladat a Sánchez que vol ocupar-se de la gestió de l'ingrés mínim vital, que ha assenyalat s'hauria d'aplicar com abans millor.