Torra torna al Parlament carregant contra l'Estat: "O monarquia espanyola o República catalana"

barcelona
El ja expresident de la Generalitat Quim Torra ha fet una última intervenció al Parlament, on ha assistit com a convidat, i ha carregat durament contra l'Estat i la seva inhabilitació: "O monarquia espanyola o República catalana", ha sentenciat. En la seva compareixença al ple específic per la seva inhabilitació al Parlament, on ha estat rebut amb llargs aplaudiments per una part de la Cambra, Torra s'ha mostrat dur contra la decisió del Tribunal Suprem d'inhabilitar-lo per no haver despenjat a temps una pancarta que reclamava la llibertat dels presos polítics i el retorn dels exiliats. "Ni abandono, ni em resigno ni accepto aquesta destitució. Serà la Unió Europea qui jutjarà l'Estat espanyol", ha reblat l'expresident, que portarà el cas als tribunals europeus.
"Serà la Unió Europea qui jutjarà l'Estat espanyol"
Torra s'ha referit al menysteniment que suposa ser apartat del càrrec pels més de quatre milions de persones que van votar a les eleccions del 21 de desembre de 2017: "La sobirania del poble ha estat trepitjada un cop més. L'Estat fa miques la voluntat del poble català". El president ha fet menció a què "les decisions d'un parlament democràtic s'han de respectar sempre" i ha assenyalat els que ha anomenat "guàrdians de la repressió", en referència a PP i Cs, que van denunciar la pancarta davant la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) i que han celebrat la decisió del Suprem. "Vergonya als que porteu les lliures expressions dels diputats a la justícia", ha sentenciat Torra.
"Som davant d'un escandòl de drets humans. És inèdit i inaudit que això pugui passar en un estat de la Unió Europea", ha afegit Torra, que ha recordat que els últims tres presidents catalans han estat apartats o inhabilitats per "fer allò que deien les urnes". "En tot cas, els tribunals europeus ja coneixen les maneres i irregularitats de l'Estat espanyol", ha lamentat el 131è president de la Generalitat.
Torra ha reafirmat la "voluntat de ruptura democràtica i desobediència civil pacífica", el dia abans que es compleixin tres anys del referèndum de l'1 d'octubre, i ha reiterat que les properes eleccions seran un plebiscit que confirmi el referèndum de l’1 d’octubre.
