L'Open Arms rep autorització per portar ajuda humanitària, però no per fer rescats

El vaixell Open Arms ha rebut autorització per navegar cap a les illes gregues de Samos i Lesbos per transportar material humanitari, segons ha informat l'ONG a l'Agència Europa Press.



L'embarcació sortirà cap al seu destí després de 100 dies de "bloqueig" al Port de Barcelona, segons han explicat les fonts consultades, tot i que sense permís per entrar a la zona Sar del Mediterrani central, on havien de desenvolupar tasques de rescat.



L'Open Arms es troba a Barcelona des del gener després que Capitania Marítima els hi denegués el permís de salpar cap al Mediterrani per dur a terme l'acció humanitària amb persones migrades que naveguen a la deriva.

En declaracions a Els Matins de TV3, Òscar Camps, director de Proactiva Open Arms, ha explicat que el vaixell sortirà aquest cap de setmana cap al seu destí amb 20 tones de material humanitari: material escolar, menjar, roba i "50 bicicletes que aniran a un camp de Salonika".