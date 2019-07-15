Público
La 2 suspenderá su informativo en agosto por falta de personal

Desde RTVE aseguran que es "habitual" que "en verano se haga un reajuste de programas informativos".

Torrespaña. /RTVE

"Este agosto no podremos emitir La 2 Noticias. No hay suficiente personal técnico. Increíble, insólito pero cierto", denunciaban el pasado miércoles desde la cuenta de Twitter RTVE Sin Personal. Desde Televisión Española aseguran que es "habitual" que "en verano se haga un reajuste de programas informativos".

RTVE no tiene suficientes productores, realizadores, iluminadores y cámaras para poder realizar el programa presentado por Paula Sainz-Pardodurante durante el mes de agosto. "Llevamos meses advirtiendo de que falta personal", critican desde la plataforma.

El ente público ha tomado esta decisión para no que los telediarios de La 1 no se vean afectados por la falta de personal, pese a la queja que presentó el programa ante el Consejo de Informativos de TVE.

