Los 20 céntimos que han sorprendido a los trabajadores de una librería en Huesca

En ocasiones pequeños gestos significan mucho, ese ha sido el caso de los 20 céntimos que ha encontrado una trabajadora de la librería Santos Ochoa al abrir por la mañana. La moneda venía en una bolsita con una nota escrita a mano, y tenía como finalidad saldar la deuda de un niño que había comprado material escolar y al que le habían faltado algunos céntimos. La madre del menor tuvo el detalle de escribir una nota en la que agradecía a la trabajadora haberle "perdonado" los 20 céntimos al chico y quiso saldar la deuda.
Arancha Martínez, propietaria de la librería Santos Ochoa situada en el pasaje Arco Iris, se emociona al comentar la actuación de la mujer, porque "no son los 20 céntimos, es todo lo que tiene detrás". La propietaria ha aplaudido el papel de la madre, "hay que ver lo que le está enseñando a su hijo".
El gesto ha dejado a los trabajadores de la librería asombrados, les ha parecido un gesto tierno y satisfactorio. "Es un ejemplo de honestidad y demuestra un montón de valores", ha comentado Arancha, "con esos 20 céntimos ya di el día por ganado", añade en declaraciones recogidas por el periódico Heraldo.
La librería publicó en las redes la foto de la bolsita con la nota, debido a lo mucho que enterneció a los trabajadores. Cientos de personas han aplaudido el detalle de la madre. "Es genial, esa es la magia de tratar personas con personas, ese es el espíritu de la gente que compra en el comercio de proximidad", comenta un usuario en Instagram.
