El 60% de los profesores titulares no consiguen producir investigaciones científicas de calidad

El 34% de los catedráticos y el 60% de los profesores titulares españoles no han conseguido llevar a cabo investigaciones científicas de calidad durante su carrera, según los datos del Ministerio de Educación.
EEUU y China lideran la producción de publicaciones científicas, mientas que España se sitúa en el undécimo puesto con un 3,2% de las investigaciones. Algo similar ocurre en las patentes, pues los investigadores españoles ocupan el puesto décimo sexto, según informa El País.
No obstante, los datos publicados por Educación suponen una mejora respecto a las cifras recogidas en el último lustro.
De hecho, mientras en 1990 el porcentaje de publicaciones españolas era de 1,6%, en la actualidad asciende a 3,2%. Algo que también se ve en los datos de las patentes de las universidades científicas que han aumentado un 6,6% en una década.
