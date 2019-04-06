¿Qué numero de muertes se producirían en España por eutanasia si se regulase?

En España se producirían entre 4.000 y 20.000 muertes por eutanasia si esta cuestión se regulase por ley. Son los datos que ofrece la Asociación Derecho a Morir Dignamente. La horquilla se basa en las cifras de los países que la han regulado recientemente, entre ellos Canadá.
El país que aprobó primero una ley fue Holanda, que lo hizo en 2002. Los casos han ido subiendo hasta el 4% en 2017. Ese año se practicaron unas 6.000 eutanasias. La mayoría de pacientes sufrían cáncer, esclerósis múltiple, ELA, párkinson o dolencias de corazón o pulmón, según recoge la Cadena Ser.
La muerte de María José Carrasco ayudada por su marido Ángel Hernández ha devuelto al debate público la cuestión de la eutanasia. Derecho a Morir Dignamente no tiene datos sobre las muertes y suicidios clandestinos, pero afirman que existen más casos de los que se piensan: "Nosotros no sabemos cuántas María José hay en España, probablemente sean miles porque a nosotros nos llegan cientos de personas que están sufriendo un proceso irreversible y desean liberarse de ese sufrimiento", afirma el presidente de la asociación en Madrid, Fernando Marín.
