Abren un expediente sancionador a la empresa propietaria del vertedero de Zaldibar

bilbao
La Diputación de Bizkaia ha abierto expediente sancionador a la empresa Verter Recycling, propietaria del vertedero siniestrado en Zaldibar, por los daños causados por el desprendimiento de los residuos en él almacenados a la autopistas AP-8 y a la variante de Ermua, ambas de gestión foral.
Por su parte, el departamento de Medio Ambiente ha informado en un comunicado de que este viernes se han mantenido los trabajos de rastreo en la zona B/4 de los dos operarios desaparecidos en el derrumbe de dicho vertedero sin resultado positivo y se han reiniciado las tareas de extracción y revisado de material en la zona de búsqueda B-2.
Hasta la fecha, se han extraído y cribado un total de 5.525 toneladas de residuos, de las cuales, en su mayoría, 3.825 toneladas, corresponden a la zona B-4, donde fue hallado el coche de Joaquín Beltran, uno de los desaparecidos, y donde el terreno está más estable.
En la zona B/1, donde estaba la báscula del vertedero y se encontraba el otro desaparecido, Alberto Sololuze, sólo se han podido extraer hasta el momento 425 toneladas de material por la inestabilidad que presenta el derrumbe en dicho lugar.
La institución foral se persona en la causa
La acción sancionadora anunciada este viernes por el diputado foral de de Infraestructuras y Desarrollo Territorial, Imanol Pradales, en una comparecencia en las Juntas Generales del territorio, se complementa con la personación, este jueves, de la institución foral en la causa judicial que se sigue en el Juzgado de Instrucción nº 1 de Durango contra la citada empresa.
Pradales ha precisado que el expediente sancionador se le ha abierto a Verter Recycling "por dañar elementos" de la autopista AP-8 y la carretera foral N-634, ya que se ha afectado "gravemente" a la funcionalidad de las mismas "y, consecuentemente, se ha puesto en riesgo la seguridad vial".
Los grupos de la oposición han criticado la gestión y la descoordinación interinstitucional que, a su juicio, ha existido en este desastre medioambiental y humano.
