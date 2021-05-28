Estás leyendo: El Arzobispado de Barcelona ve "indicios fundados" de abuso de un exsacerdote hace 40 años

Abusos en la iglesia El Arzobispado de Barcelona ve "indicios fundados" de abuso de un exsacerdote hace 40 años

Un hombre presentó la denuncia en marzo ante el Promotor de Justicia de la Archidiócesis de Barcelona por unos hechos sucedidos hace 40 años, cuando el denunciante tenía 16 años.

El Arzobispado de Barcelona ha constatado "indicios fundados" de abuso sexual de un sacerdote jubilado tras una denuncia por unos hechos ocurridos hace 40 años, ha informado este viernes en un comunicado el Arzobispado.

Un hombre presentó denuncia en marzo ante el Promotor de Justicia de la Archidiócesis de Barcelona por unos hechos sucedidos hace 40 años --cuando el denunciante tenía 16 años-- y susceptibles de tipificarse como delito de abuso sexual en el Código de Derecho Canónico. El denunciante también dejó constancia de que había presentado la correspondiente denuncia ante la autoridad civil, ha señalado en el comunicado.

El Arzobispado ha dicho que, de acuerdo con el Derecho canónico, el Promotor de Justicia llevó a cabo un procedimiento de investigación previa, citando al acusado y diversos testigos, que ofreció "indicios fundados" de la comisión del delito.

Al tratarse de un sacerdote jubilado y habiendo renunciado por voluntad propia a todos sus cargos y responsabilidades pastorales en la Archidiócesis, el Arzobispado comunicó el 19 de mayo las actuaciones a la Congregación de la Doctrina de la Fe, en el Vaticano, competente para decidir cómo proseguir.

