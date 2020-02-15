Estás leyendo: Detenido un monitor de patinaje de Barcelona por abusos a menores

Abusos menores Detenido un monitor de patinaje de Barcelona por abusos a menores

El hombre fue detenido el viernes por agentes del área de investigación de Terrasa (Barcelona), según han explicado los Mossos d'Esquadra.

Detención de los Mossos. @Mossos
Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido a un monitor de un club de patinaje de Vacarisses (Barcelona) por presuntos abusos sexuales a menores.

El hombre fue detenido el viernes por agentes del área de investigación de Terrasa (Barcelona), según han explicado los Mossos d'Esquadra. Al profesor se le investiga como presunto autor de abusos sexuales a menores, varios alumnos que patinaban en el club.

