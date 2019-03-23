La Ertzaintza ha detenido al celador de una clínica privada de Bilbao denunciado por tres pacientes por abusos sexuales, aunque después el arrestado ha quedado en libertad con la obligación de presentarse periódicamente ante la autoridad judicial.
Según han informado fuentes del departamento vasco de Seguridad, la detención del celador se produjo ayer en una comisaría de Bilbao, en la que había sido citado para prestar declaración en relación a las denuncias presentadas contra él.
Según las denunciantes, los abusos sexuales de los que le acusan sucedieron en la clínica Virgen Blanca de Bilbao cuando se recuperaban de la anestesia tras practicarles una endoscopia.
Tras su detención, el arrestado fue puesto a disposición judicial y el juez decidió su puesta en libertad sin fianza, pero con la obligación de presentarse los días 1 y 15 de cada mes ante la autoridad judicial.
La dirección de la clínica, del grupo Igualatorio Médico Quirúrgico (IMQ), apartó el jueves al celador de sus funciones y le abrió un expediente informativo.
