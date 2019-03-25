Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Abusos sexuales a menores El pederasta confeso de los Maristas implica a más docentes en los abusos sexuales

El exprofesor Joaquín Benítez ha asegurado que este martes hablará sobre el grado de conocimiento que los Maristas tenían sobre los hechos. Dos mossos que investigaron los abusos perpetrados por Benítez han explicado al tribunal que el centro se resistió a facilitarles información sobre el acusado.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El juicio en la Audiencia de Barcelona contra el exprofesor del Colegio Maristes Sants, Joaquín Benítez, por abusos sexuales a menores. / EUROPA PRESS

El juicio en la Audiencia de Barcelona contra el exprofesor del Colegio Maristes Sants, Joaquín Benítez, por abusos sexuales a menores. / EUROPA PRESS

El pederasta confeso de los Maristas de Sants, Joaquín Benítez, ha asegurado este lunes que "había más" docentes implicados. Lo ha hecho durante su declaración en el juicio de la Audiencia de Barcelona que juzga los abusos sexuales a cuatro alumnos menores de edad.

Benítez ha abandonado el Palau de Justicia tal y como había llegado, con el rostro cubierto por un pasamontañas, y ha dicho a los medios de comunicación que este martes hablará sobre el grado de conocimiento que los Maristas tenían sobre los hechos.

La Fiscalía acusa a Benítez de haber abusado sexualmente de cuatro alumnos menores cuando era profesor de educación física, y pide para él una pena de 22 años de cárcel y 14 años de inhabilitación.

Durante la primera sesión del juicio, que se celebra en la sección 21 de la Audiencia de Barcelona, dos mossos que investigaron los abusos perpetrados por el exprofesor han explicado al tribunal que el centro se resistió a facilitarles información sobre el acusado, tras la primera denuncia presentada contra él. Benítez ha pedido perdón a las víctimas y a sus familias, pero también ha señalado que es decisión de cada uno "vivir toda la vida como víctimas".

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad