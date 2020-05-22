madridActualizado:
Un avión de la aerolínea Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) se ha estrellado este viernes en una zona residencial cerca del aeropuerto de Karachi, en el sur de Pakistán, según ha informado al diario local Dawn un portavoz de la aerolínea, Abdul Sattar.
Sattar ha confirmado el siniestro aéreo y ha señalado que el avión es un Airbus A320 con 90 pasajeros que hacía el vuelo de la ciudad paquistaní de Lahore con destino a Karachi.
Las imágenes de las cadenas de televisión paquistaníes muestran una enorme nube de humo saliendo del lugar en el que se ha estrellado la aeronave. Hasta el lugar del accidente se han desplazado ambulancias y personal de rescate.
HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN
