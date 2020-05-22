Estás leyendo: Un avión con al menos 90 pasajeros se estrella en el sur de Pakistán

Accidente aéreo Un avión con al menos 90 pasajeros se estrella en el sur de Pakistán

Ambulancias y personal de rescate se han trasladado al lugar del accidente, una zona residencial cerca del aeropuerto de Karachi. 

Columnas de humo del accidente. Twitter. Fakhr-e-Alam
Columnas de humo del accidente. Twitter. Fakhr-e-Alam

Un avión de la aerolínea Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) se ha estrellado este viernes en una zona residencial cerca del aeropuerto de Karachi, en el sur de Pakistán, según ha informado al diario local Dawn un portavoz de la aerolínea, Abdul Sattar.

Sattar ha confirmado el siniestro aéreo y ha señalado que el avión es un Airbus A320 con 90 pasajeros que hacía el vuelo de la ciudad paquistaní de Lahore con destino a Karachi.

Las imágenes de las cadenas de televisión paquistaníes muestran una enorme nube de humo saliendo del lugar en el que se ha estrellado la aeronave. Hasta el lugar del accidente se han desplazado ambulancias y personal de rescate.

