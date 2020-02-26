madridActualizado:
"Ábalos miente, ningunea a la UE y nos desprecia", considera la Plataforma de Víctimas del Alvia 04155, quienes continúan sin recibir ninguna respuesta por parte del ministro de Transportes, Movilidad y Agenda Urbana, José Luis Ábalos. Tras más de un año solicitando una reunión con él, las víctimas del Alvia exigen ahora al Gobierno que se comprometa a realizar una "investigación independiente" del accidente ferroviario que ocurrió en Angrois, Santiago de Compostela, en 2013.
Varios afectados por este accidente se han concentrado este miércoles frente al Congreso para pedir dicha investigación. "El trato que nos están dando no es democrático ni humano, más aún cuando hablamos de cargos públicos, cuyo principal objetivo debe de ser el de estar al servicio de la ciudadanía y de la verdad", señalan.
Tras seis años de lucha, 80 muertos y más de 140 heridos en "el accidente ferroviario más grave de la democracia", todavía no hay una investigación técnica independiente, recuerdan desde la plataforma. Y señalan que en un informe, la Unión Europea concluyó que el Gobierno no cumplió de forma adecuada con la obligación de investigar el accidente por la falta de independencia de la Comisión de Investigación de Accidente Ferroviarios (CIAF).
"Queremos saber la verdad para poder mejorar la seguridad ferroviaria española y europea. Los miembros de la CIAF, están realizando una grave dejación de funciones y faltan al obligado cumplimiento de la Directiva de Seguridad Ferroviaria", señalan.
"Estamos hartos de tomaduras de pelo que vienen desde Ana Pastor, pasando por Iñigo de la Serna y terminando con el ministro Ábalos", ha añadido el presidente de la Plataforma, Iñigo Domínguez, aludiendo a los últimos ministros del ramo.
