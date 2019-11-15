El juzgado de instrucción número tres de Santiago de Compostela ha citado los próximos 12 y 13 de diciembre a cuatro personas, empleadas de Talgo en julio de 2013, para que declaren como testigos tras la reapertura del caso Alvia la pasada semana.
El tren Alvia que realizaba el recorrido entre Madrid y Ferrol (A Coruña) descarriló el 24 de julio de 2013 en la curva de A Grandeira, en las afueras de Santiago de Compostela, y provocó la muerte de 80 personas y causó heridas a 144 personas.
El titular del juzgado que instruye esta causa, Andrés Lago Louro, ordena que estas cuatro personas presten declaración en un auto con fecha de este viernes facilitado por el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Galicia.
El caso fue reabierto la pasada semana por la Audiencia de A Coruña tras denunciar la Plataforma de Víctimas Alvia 04155 un supuesto borrado del registro de averías horas después del accidente del tren.
La plataforma presentó un recurso contra el fin de la instrucción en el que adjuntaban una declaración jurada de uno de los extrabajadores del constructor ferroviario Talgo en la que este aseguraba que responsables de la empresa ordenaron el borrado de datos sobre averías del tren accidentado apenas unas horas después del suceso.
En el auto de este viernes, el juez ordena, además, el traslado a las partes, por medio de una audiencia, para que se pronuncien sobre la petición del Ministerio Fiscal de fijar un nuevo plazo de 18 meses para la finalización de la causa.
