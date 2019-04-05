Un autobús de la Empresa Malagueña de Transportes (EMT) ha arrollado este viernes alrededor de una decena de coches que estaban estacionados en la vía pública, al sufrir un desvanecimiento el conductor, al parecer, por una parada cardíaca.
El accidente ha ocurrido en torno a las 8.00 horas en la calle Héroe de Sostoa, en la capital malagueña, lugar al que se han desplazado efectivos del 061, Policía Local y Bomberos, según ha informado a Efe un portavoz del servicio de emergencias 112.
Fuentes de la Policía Local han explicado a Efe que, al parecer, el conductor de la EMT ha sufrido una parada cardíaca que le ha llevado a perder el control del autobús, que ha colisionado con varios vehículos que estaban aparcados en la calle. No hay que lamentar daños personales.
Los servicios sanitarios han conseguido reanimar al conductor para su traslado a un centro hospitalario. Según el 112, los bomberos han tenido que intervenir para abrir la puerta del autobús que había quedado bloqueada como consecuencia del impacto.
