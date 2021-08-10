La actriz Christina Applegate anuncia que padece esclerosis múltiple

La actriz estadounidense Christina Applegate reveló este martes en su cuenta de Twitter que padece esclerosis múltiple.
"Hola amigos. Hace unos meses fui diagnosticada de esclerosis múltiple. Ha sido un viaje extraño. Pero me han apoyado mucho otras personas que sé que también padecen esta enfermedad", escribió. "Ha sido un camino duro. Pero, como todos sabemos, el camino continúa a menos que algún capullo se ponga en medio", ironizó.
La actriz pidió privacidad de ahora en adelante y dio las gracias a sus seguidores. Applegate, que cumplirá 50 años en noviembre, saltó a la fama con su papel de Kelly en la comedia televisiva Matrimonio con hijos (1987-1997).
Su carrera ha estado enfocada sobre todo en la televisión con series como Samantha, ¿qué? (2007-2009) o la reciente Dead to Me, que se estrenó en 2019 y que culminará su andadura con su tercera temporada.
La actriz consiguió un Emmy a la mejor actriz invitada de una comedia por su aparición en Friends (1994-2004) como una de las hermanas de Rachel (Jennifer Aniston).
En la gran pantalla, Applegate ha participado en películas de comedia como La cosa más dulce (2002), El reportero: La leyenda de Ron Burgundy (2004), Vacaciones (2015) o Malas madres (2016).
