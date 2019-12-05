Público
Marta Calvo La actual ley impide que el asesinato de Marta Calvo se considere violencia machista

La Ley Integral contra la Violencia de Género de 2004 solo considera víctimas a aquellas mujeres que hayan sido agredidas por sus parejas o exparejas y a sus hijos menores.

La mujer desaparecida en Manuel ( València), Marta Calvo

El asesinato de Marta Calvo no se incluye en las estadísticas de mujeres víctimas mortales por violencia de género porque la Ley Integral de 2004 solo considera víctimas a aquellas mujeres que hayan sido agredidas por sus parejas o exparejas y a sus hijos menores.

El asesinato de Marta Calvo en Valencia, presuntamente por un hombre con el que se había citado por internet, ha suscitado el debate sobre si debería considerase víctima de violencia de género a aquellas que sufren cualquier tipo de violencia, no solo en el ámbito de las relaciones afectivas.

En el Pacto del Estado contra la Violencia de Género, que no ha podido aplicarse por el cambio de legislatura, se acordó adaptar la legislación al Convenio de Estambul del Consejo de Europa para ampliar el concepto de violencia de género a cualquier tipo de violencia ejercida sobre la mujer por el mero hecho de serlo, como pueden ser las agresiones sexuales, la trata o la mutilación genital femenina.

La Ley Integral de 2004 solo considera víctimas a aquellas mujeres que hayan sido agredidas por sus parejas o exparejas y a sus hijos menores

Tan solo una cuarta parte de las 290 medidas del pacto se han puesto en marcha, mientras que han quedado paralizadas el resto, sobre todo aquellas medidas que requieren reformas legales.

Entre las voces que han defendido incluir el asesinato de Marta Calvo como crimen machista está la de la vicepresidenta del Gobierno valenciano y consellera de Igualdad y Políticas Inclusivas, Mónica Oltra: "Forma parte de esas agresiones a las mujeres por el hecho de ser mujeres", ha dicho.

La ley Integral de Medidas de Protección Integral contra la Violencia de Género de 2004 establece que es aquella que "como manifestación de la discriminación, la situación de desigualdad y las relaciones de poder de los hombres sobre las mujeres, se ejerce sobre estas por parte de quienes sean o hayan sido sus cónyuges o de quienes estén o hayan estado ligados a ellas por relaciones similares de afectividad, aún sin convivencia".

Desde 2014, son considerados también víctimas de violencia de género los hijos menores de edad de las mujeres que sufren este tipo de violencia.

