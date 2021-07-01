Estás leyendo: Los afectados por el macrobrote que han dado negativo en covid-19 abandonan el hotel en el que estaban aislados

La operación de embarque de los jóvenes se ha realizado con total tranquilidad. Tres autobuses han partido hacia el puerto de Palma, donde viajarán en un "barco burbuja" hasta València y un cuarto autobús se ha dirigido al aeropuerto.

Varias chicas abandonan el hotel Bellver de Palma la tarde de este miércoles.
Unos 170 estudiantes de viajes de estudio que se encontraban en cuarentena en Palma por el macrobrote de covid-19 y que han dado negativo en las pruebas han abandonado ya el hotel Bellver, donde estaban confinados desde el pasado sábado, para dirigirse al puerto y al aeropuerto de la capital balear para abandonar la isla.

La operación de embarque de los jóvenes se ha realizado con total tranquilidad, ha comenzado a las 6.30 horas y ha concluido a las 8.45 horas. En total, tres autobuses han partido hacia el puerto de Palma, donde esta mañana viajarán en un "barco burbuja" hasta València, y un cuarto autobús, con unos pocos estudiantes, se ha dirigido al aeropuerto de San Sant Joan para volar a la península.

Una vez que lleguen a la península, a todos los estudiantes se les realizará un nuevo test antes de dirigirse hacia sus respectivas ciudades. El Juzgado de lo Contencioso número 3 de Palma ordenó este miércoles mantener únicamente el confinamiento de los jóvenes peninsulares de viaje en Mallorca que han dado positivo en covid-19, por lo que en el hotel quedan confiados unos 70 estudiantes. 

