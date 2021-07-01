palmaActualizado:
Unos 170 estudiantes de viajes de estudio que se encontraban en cuarentena en Palma por el macrobrote de covid-19 y que han dado negativo en las pruebas han abandonado ya el hotel Bellver, donde estaban confinados desde el pasado sábado, para dirigirse al puerto y al aeropuerto de la capital balear para abandonar la isla.
La operación de embarque de los jóvenes se ha realizado con total tranquilidad, ha comenzado a las 6.30 horas y ha concluido a las 8.45 horas. En total, tres autobuses han partido hacia el puerto de Palma, donde esta mañana viajarán en un "barco burbuja" hasta València, y un cuarto autobús, con unos pocos estudiantes, se ha dirigido al aeropuerto de San Sant Joan para volar a la península.
Una vez que lleguen a la península, a todos los estudiantes se les realizará un nuevo test antes de dirigirse hacia sus respectivas ciudades. El Juzgado de lo Contencioso número 3 de Palma ordenó este miércoles mantener únicamente el confinamiento de los jóvenes peninsulares de viaje en Mallorca que han dado positivo en covid-19, por lo que en el hotel quedan confiados unos 70 estudiantes.
