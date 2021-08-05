Estás leyendo: Ascienden a 14 los detenidos por la paliza en Amorebieta tras el arresto de otro menor

Público
Público
Agresión grupal

Ascienden a 14 los detenidos por la paliza en Amorebieta tras el arresto de otro menor

Según la investigación, que sigue abierta, los detenidos podrían formar una banda juvenil violenta autodenominada 'Los hermanos Koala' que lleva años actuando en Bizkaia.

Patrulla de la Ertzaintza. Foto de archivo.
Patrulla de la Ertzaintza. Foto de archivo. IREKIA / Europa Press

madrid

La Ertzaintza ha detenido este jueves en Barakaldo a un menor de edad por su presunta relación con la brutal paliza propinada a un joven de 23 años en Amorebieta el pasado 25 de julio, con lo que se eleva a 14 el número de arrestados por esta agresión.

Por otra parte, el joven detenido este miércoles por estos mismos hechos ha pasado a primeras horas de esta tarde a disposición del Juzgado de Durango, que ha decidido su ingreso en prisión, según ha informado la Ertzaintza.

De los 14 detenidos hasta el momento, siete son menores de edad, y de los otros siete adultos seis han ingresado en prisión y uno fue puesto en libertad con la obligación de presentarse en el juzgado una vez al mes.

La Ertzaintza mantiene abierta la investigación sobre la agresión que un grupo de personas propinó el pasado 25 de julio a un joven que continua en coma en el hospital de Cruces.

Según la investigación, los detenidos podrían formar una banda juvenil violenta autodenominada Los hermanos Koala, que lleva años actuando en Bizkaia.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público