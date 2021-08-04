Estás leyendo: Ingresa en prisión el detenido en Bilbao de 18 años por la brutal paliza a un joven en Amorebieta

Agresión grupal Ingresa en prisión el detenido en Bilbao de 18 años por la brutal paliza a un joven en Amorebieta

En total son 12 los detenidos en relación con la agresión a un joven de 23 años cometida el pasado 25 de julio en la localidad vizcaína de Amorebieta.

La Ertzaintza traslada a la cárcel de Basauri al último detenido por la agresión en grupo.
La Ertzaintza traslada a la cárcel de Basauri al último detenido por la agresión en grupo. Miguel Toña / EFE

El joven de 18 años detenido en Bilbao este pasado martes por la Ertzaintza por su supuesta participación en la brutal paliza que una veintena de integrantes de la banda violenta 'Los hermanos Koala' propinaron a un joven en Amorebieta-Etxano, que se encuentra muy grave, ha ingresado este miércoles en prisión.

Según ha informado el Departamento de Seguridad del Gobierno de Euskadi, el Juzgado de Durango ha ordenado este miércoles el ingreso en prisión del arrestado tras tomarle declaración. También esta misma mañana ha pasado por Fiscalía el menor de edad, de 16 años, detenido este pasado martes por su vinculación a estos hechos, de momento, Seguridad no dispone de más datos sobre su situación.

La Ertzaintza mantiene abierta la investigación sobre la agresión que un grupo de personas propinó el pasado 25 de julio a un joven que continua en coma en el hospital de Cruces, y este miércoles no se han registrado nuevos arrestos.

En total son 12 los detenidos en relación con la agresión a un joven de 23 años cometida el pasado 25 de julio en la localidad vizcaína de Amorebieta. La mitad de los arrestados son menores y de los otros seis adultos detenidos, cinco han entrado ya en prisión, mientras que uno ha sido puesto en libertad con obligación de comparecer cada lunes en el Juzgado.

