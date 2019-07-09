Público
Ana Pardo de Vera, directora de 'Público', y el periodista Manuel Jabois analizarán los medios en el foro 'Enciende las Redes' 

La jornada, bajo el título 'La hemeroteca de Babel', se celebrará en el Espacio Cultural de Santa Cruz de Tenerife a las 20.00 horas y estará moderada por el escritor y guionista José A. Pérez Ledo.

La directora de Público Ana Pardo de Vera y el periodista Manuel Jabois participan este miércoles en el foro Enciende las Redes de CajaCanarias para hablar de la actualidad digital en el periodismo. 

La jornada, bajo el título La hemeroteca de Babel, se celebrará en el Espacio Cultural de Santa Cruz de Tenerife a las 20.00 horas y estará moderada por el escritor y guionista José A. Pérez Ledo.

La sesión también podrá seguirse en directo a través de Facebook Live en la cuenta de dicha red social de la Fundación CajaCanarias.

Cartel de la jornada 'La hemeroteca de Babel' del foro 'Enciende Las Redes'. / CAJACANARIAS

El objetivo de este encuentro es analizar las redes sociales en los medios de comunicación ya que "aparecen como un espacio sin fronteras donde consultar lo ocurrido y lo inventado, la rigurosidad rotunda y los fake news que modulan voluntades y pervierten presente y futuro", según explica la Fundación a través de  su página web. 

