Analizan si un turista chino ingresado en Granada tiene el coronavirus

El turista permanece ingresado en aislamiento en el hospital del PTS de Granada.

24/01 / 2020.- Los pasajeros llegan al Aeropuerto Internacional O'Hare después de salir de las aduanas y las áreas de inspección en Chicago. EFE / TANNEN MAURY
Los pasajeros llegan al Aeropuerto Internacional O'Hare después de salir de las aduanas y las áreas de inspección en Chicago. EFE / TANNEN MAURY

GRANADA

Actualizado:

EFE

La consejería de Salud de la Junta de Andalucía ha activado el protocolo nacional para analizar si un turista chino de visita en Granada procedente de la provincia de Wuhan está infectado del coronavirus, por lo que permanece ingresado en aislamiento en el hospital del PTS de Granada.

Según han informado a Efe fuentes sanitarias, el turista fue ingresado en el Hospital Universitario San Cecilio del PTS de Granada tras presentar síntomas que podrían corresponderse con la neumonía china, por lo que permanece aislado.

De momento, Salud ha activado el protocolo nacional, ha realizado las pruebas pertinentes y ha enviado las analíticas del turista al Centro Nacional de Microbiología de Majadahonda (Madrid), laboratorio de referencia para realizar un análisis específico.

El principal síntoma que ha presentado este ciudadano chino es la fiebre, sin que hayan trascendido otros, aunque continuará en aislamiento según ordena el protocolo del Ministerio hasta que se concluya qué enfermedad padece.

Este sábado se ha descartado que la mujer que había ingresado en Vizcaya tras regresar de la misma provincia china estuviera afectada por este virus.

El Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias del Ministerio de Sanidad, junto con expertos y comunidades autónomas, activó el viernes un protocolo de actuación que estipula cómo hay que proceder ante la más mínima sospecha.

