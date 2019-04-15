Un 39,8 % de las personas mayores de 65 años sufren "soledad emocional" en España, según un informe de La Caixa, que constata que los ancianos con menor nivel educativo tienen más riesgo de aislamiento social y que la pérdida de la red de amigos comienza antes en los hombres que en las mujeres.
El estudio, titulado Soledad y riesgo de aislamiento social en las personas mayores, ha sido elaborado con una encuesta a 1.688 hombres y mujeres, con el objetivo de estudiar, entender y profundizar las características de su red social y su grado de soledad.
La investigación concluye, entre otras cosas, que el sentimiento de soledad está presente en todas las edades, pero se vuelve más preocupante entre los ancianos y llega al 48 % en los mayores de 80 años.
