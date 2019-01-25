Público
Asesinato de agentes rurales Declaran culpable de asesinato con alevosía al cazador que mató a dos agentes rurales

Las víctimas no pudieron defenderse en el momento de los hechos. El jurado popular aplica un atenuante por confesión

La Audiencia de Lleida ha iniciado esta mañana el juicio contra Ismael Rodríguez (d), un cazador que hace dos años disparó mortalmente y por sorpresa contra dos agentes rurales en un coto de la localidad leridana de Aspa cuando llevaban a cabo un control

 Ismael Rodríguez, el cazador que hace dos años disparó mortalmente y por sorpresa contra dos agentes rurales. EFE/Adrià Ropero

El jurado popular ha declarado culpable de un doble asesinato con alevosía a Ismael Rodríguez, el cazador acusado de matar a los agentes rurales Xavier Ribes y David Iglesias el 21 de enero de 2017 en un coto de caza de Aspa (Lleida).

El jurado popular cree que el delito de asesinato se realizó con alevosía, ya que las víctimas no pudieron defenderse en el momento de los hechos y que Rodríguez no disparó con la intención de esconder otro posible delito de tenencia ilícita de armas.

Asimismo, el jurado ha decidido aplicar un atenuante por confesión, al probar que fue el mismo acusado quien llamó a los servicios de emergencias.

El juez deberá dictar ahora la pena para el acusado, una vez conocido el fallo del jurado popular.

Durante el juicio celebrado esta semana en la Audiencia de Leida, el ministerio fiscal pidió una pena de prisión de 48 años, mientras que la acusación particular elevó la petición a 51 años de cárcel.

