El jurado popular ha declarado culpable de un doble asesinato con alevosía a Ismael Rodríguez, el cazador acusado de matar a los agentes rurales Xavier Ribes y David Iglesias el 21 de enero de 2017 en un coto de caza de Aspa (Lleida).
El jurado popular cree que el delito de asesinato se realizó con alevosía, ya que las víctimas no pudieron defenderse en el momento de los hechos y que Rodríguez no disparó con la intención de esconder otro posible delito de tenencia ilícita de armas.
Asimismo, el jurado ha decidido aplicar un atenuante por confesión, al probar que fue el mismo acusado quien llamó a los servicios de emergencias.
El juez deberá dictar ahora la pena para el acusado, una vez conocido el fallo del jurado popular.
Durante el juicio celebrado esta semana en la Audiencia de Leida, el ministerio fiscal pidió una pena de prisión de 48 años, mientras que la acusación particular elevó la petición a 51 años de cárcel.
