Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Un astronauta italiano pincha música por primera vez desde el espacio para una fiesta en Ibiza

Luca Parmitano ofreció una sesión de nueve minutos desde la estación Estación Espacial Internacional. Ha asegurado que es una oportunidad para todos de compartir un lenguaje común, un sueño común", y para unir "ciencia y música".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Cartel anunciador del set de Luca Parmitano

Cartel promocional del evento en el que se puede ver al astronauta Luca Parmitano. /EUROPA PRESS

El astronauta italiano Luca Parmitano se convirtió anoche en el primero en pinchar música desde el espacio al ofrecer una sesión de nueve minutos desde la estación Estación Espacial Internacional (ISS) para una fiesta de un crucero atracado en el puerto de Ibiza.

El crucero World Club Dome ha ofrecido la sesión en directo desde su perfil de Facebook, donde estaba prevista para las 23.20 horas y de la que han disfrutado los cruceristas de este barco, con capacidad para 2500 personas. Tras la sesión de música, Parmitano ha destacado "esta oportunidad para todos de compartir un lenguaje común, un sueño común", y para unir "ciencia y música".

“Hicimos historia esta noche”, han remarcado desde el perfil de Facebook de World Club Dome sobre el evento y han señalado que este primer set de música desde el espacio “es un pequeño paso para un dj, pero uno grande para el mundo”, parafraseando al primer astronauta que pisó la Luna.

Parmitano despegó de la Tierra el pasado 20 de julio y permanecerá seis meses en la estación espacial, según explica el propio astronauta a través de la red social Twitter.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad