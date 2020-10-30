Actualizado:
La Audiencia Provincial de Almería ha reabierto el caso de la muerte del joven de 18 años Iliass Tahiri, quien murió el 1 de julio de 2019 en en el Centro de Internamiento de Menores de Tierras de Oria en Almería tras ser atado a su cama con correas y boca abajo por los guardias del centro.
El caso fue archivado el pasado mes de enero por la jueza Teresa Inés Sánchez Gisbert: consideró entonces la magistrada que la muerte de Iliass Tahiri fue violenta pero "accidental". La Fiscalía y la familia recurrieron al archivo. Ahora, un nuevo tribunal entiende que hay indicios de "homicidio imprudente", adelanta el diario El País.
La familia pide que se depuren responsabilidades y señala a la empresa Ginso que tiene la concesión de la gestión de este centro de menores que es de titularidad pública, en concreto de la Junta de Andalucía. La familia, informa El País, considera que los responsables del centro aplicaron "un protocolo reiteradamente desaconsejado por organismos internacionales por el riesgo de muerte que conlleva y contrario a las directrices del Defensor del Pueblo".
El nuevo auto judicial considera que la decisión de la jueza Sánchez Gisbert de archivar la causa fue "precipitada". Asegura, además, que la existencia del protocolo, pese a estar permitido, "no exonera a quien lo elaboró, ni a quien lo impuso, ni a quien en su caso cumplió a sabiendas o debiendo conocer que no refleja los estándares mínimos de seguridad para la integridad física".
Le Audiencia de Almería afirma que hay que investigar si los guardias y los responsables de la empresa concesionaria del centro incurrieron en "una imprudencia grave, menos grave, o incluso leve, y por tanto despenalizada".
