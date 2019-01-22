Público
Aumentan los lectores Crece el número de lectores de libros, aunque casi el 40 % lee poco o nada

Ha incrementado moderadamente en el último año hasta situarse en el 61,8 % de la población, según el Barómetro de Hábitos de Lectura. Pero como ha valorado el ministro de Cultura y Deporte, José Guirao, "queda mucho por hacer". 

Imagen de archivo de un hombre en una librería/ EFE

Casi un 40% de los españoles no leen libros o leen "poquísimo" en su tiempo libre, según el Barómetro de Hábitos de Lectura que, no obstante, pone de manifiesto que los lectores han crecido moderadamente en el último año hasta situarse en el 61,8 % de la población.

La Federación Española de Gremios de Editores de España (FGEE) ha presentado este estudio, un termómetro de la situación de la lectura en España, en un acto al que ha asistido el ministro de Cultura y Deporte, José Guirao, que ha valorado este aumento aunque ha indicado que "queda mucho por hacer".

"La lectura no está consolidada, el hábito lector está por debajo del nivel de progreso de España y de la posibilidad de acceso a la cultura", ha indicado el presidente de la FGEE, Miguel Barrero, que ha dicho que se trata de un "problema país".

