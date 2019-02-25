El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) ha confirmado una sentencia del Juzgado de lo Social Número 14 de Barcelona para declarar la "gran invalidez" a un traductor por los graves problemas de movilidad que le genera una lumbociática severa.

Según explica el TSJC, el hombre padece una comprensión severa del nervio ciático izquierdo que le provoca intensos dolores al moverse, necesitando de una silla de ruedas eléctrica para su vida cotidiana. Además, padece un trastorno mixto de personalidad con sintomatología ansiosa depresiva cronificada. Por todo ello, el Departament de Treball, Afers Socials i Famílies de la Generalitat de Catalunya le reconoció en julio de 2015 el 75% de grado de discapacidad.

El Instituto Nacional de la Seguridad Social (INSS) rechazó reconocerle las limitaciones para trabajar y, tras el fallo del Juzgado de lo Social Número 14 de Barcelona, presentó un recurso que ahora ha sido desestimado.

"El actor no ha agotado los tratamientos terapéuticos (según constaba en informe de SGAM, antiguo ICAM), no estaba de baja en el momento de iniciar la solicitud y no se demuestra la imposibilidad o dificultad para realizar los actos más esenciales de la vida", argumentaba el INSS. El TSJC considera, sin embargo, no sólo que el demandante está impedido para la realización de cualquier trabajo, sino que, además, necesita de una tercera persona que le asista en las tareas del día a día. Por ello confirma la pensión vitalicia de más de 1.300 euros mensuales, correspondientes al 100% de la base reguladora más el complemento de gran invalidez.