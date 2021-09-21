Estás leyendo: Así avanza la erupción del volcán de La Palma, en directo

Público
Público

Así avanza la erupción del volcán de La Palma, en directo

Las coladas de lava avanzan hacia el mar, engullendo un centenar de viviendas. En la noche de este lunes, emergió una nueva boca eruptiva.

Cuatro personas contemplan desde una montaña al caer la noche la lava que sale del volcán de La Palma este lunes 20 de septiembre de 2021.
Cuatro personas contemplan desde una montaña al caer la noche la lava que sale del volcán de La Palma este lunes 20 de septiembre de 2021. Ramón de la Rocha / EFE

madrid

Las coladas de lava de la erupción volcánica en La Palma avanzan hacia el mar. En la noche de este lunes, emergió una nueva boca eruptiva (la novena) en las cercanías del pueblo de Tacande, en El Paso, lo que obligó a ampliar las evacuaciones.

La lava cubre 106 hectáreas de terreno y ha destruido 166 viviendas y otros inmuebles.

Sigue en directo la evolución de la erupción. Imágenes en exclusiva cedidas por TV Canaria:

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público