El Ayuntamiento de Madrid comenzará a multar por Madrid Central en marzo y habrá enviado hasta el 28 de febrero un mínimo de 14.000 cartas de aviso, ha confirmado este miércoles la coordinadora general de Medio Ambiente, Sostenibilidad y Movilidad, Paz Valiente, en la comisión del ramo.
Valiente ha contestado así a las críticas de la concejala del PP Inmaculada Sanz, que ha afirmado que la ciudadanía vive en una "situación confusa porque, a diez días, no saben qué se encontrarán en marzo". También ha puesto en duda el funcionamiento de las cámaras y ha añadido que "no funcionan las altas para los comerciantes y hay un mercado negro de pases al búnker de Madrid Central".
La coordinadora ha contestado que las sanciones llegarán en marzo "sin ninguna duda", ha confirmado el funcionamiento de las cámaras y ha instado a la concejala del PP a que denuncie ese presunto mercado negro, que no le consta que exista. "Es su obligación denunciarlo porque si no cometerían un delito", ha advertido
